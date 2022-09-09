Bahrain-Kalam road restored, opened for traffic: Prime Minister 

Islamabad, September 09, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Bahrain-Kalam road has been restored and opened for traffic as was promised with the flood victims as well as the stranded domestic and international tourists during his visit to Kalam. In a tweet on Friday, he commended the efforts of National Highway Authority (NHA), FWO and XI Corps for restoring the road on priority basis regardless of difficult situation.

