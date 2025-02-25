Bahria University has announced the commencement of its Fall 2025 Student Exchange Program, offering students the opportunity to study abroad across multiple partner universities worldwide.
According to National Institute of Maritime Affairs report today, Bahria University has signed exchange agreements with 16 international universities. These include prestigious institutions such as Istanbul Kultur University and Istanbul Technical University in Turkiye; University of Malaya in Malaysia; Air Langga University in Indonesia; University of Almeria in Spain; Hong Kong Metropolitan University in Hong Kong; Sapienza University in Italy; and University of Silesia in Poland, among others.
The partner universities are now accepting applications, with an online, cost-free process available on Bahria University’s international office website. Key deadlines are set for March 16, 2025, for universities in Spain, Hong Kong, Italy, and Poland, and March 31, 2025, for those in Turkiye, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Further details on eligibility and expenses can be found online, and queries can be directed to the International Office Directorate.