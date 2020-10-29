Baise Key Development and Opening Pilot Zone in Guangxi in Full Preparation

BAISE, China, Oct. 29, 2020 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/– Guangxi Baise held the Baise Key Development and Opening Pilot Zone in Guangxi (Shenzhen) Promotion Conference & the “Greater Bay Area Enterprise Settlement in Baise” Project Investment Signing Ceremony in Shenzhen recently. A total of 39 projects were successfully signed with a total investment of 39.653 billion yuan, according to the Publicity Department of Baise Municipality.

In March 2020, the State Council of China approved the establishment of Baise Key Development and Opening Pilot Zone in Guangxi. On April 15, the National Development and Reform Commission of China issued the Implementation Plan for the Construction of Baise Key Development and Opening Pilot Zone in Guangxi. As the eighth full-area border key development and opening pilot zone in China and the country’s first prefecture-level one, the construction of Baise Pilot Zone has attracted much attention.

Baise Pilot Zone covers the whole urban area of Baise, with a total area of 36,300 square kilometers and a total population of 4,226,800. It will set up two national border ports (Longbang and Pingmeng) and seven border residents mutual trade zones (spots) like Yuexu. The pilot zone will build a full-scale development and open pattern of “three zones and one axis”, namely: open leading zone, key development zone, green development zone, and linkage development axis.

The open leading zone mainly includes the three border counties (cities) of Jingxi, Napo, and Debao, where it aims to construct open platforms such as cross-border economic cooperation zones and comprehensive bonded zones to create export-oriented industrial clusters. The key development zone mainly include Youjiang District, Tianyang District, Tiandong County, and Pingguo City, focusing on the development of characteristic and advantageous agriculture, integration of coal, electricity and aluminum, machinery manufacturing, biomedicine, new materials, trade, and logistics. The green development zone mainly includes five counties: Lingyun, Leye, Tianlin, Longlin, and Xilin, focusing on promoting the construction of a longevity healthcare belt in western Guangxi, a cross-provincial cooperation park, and a modern characteristic agricultural demonstration zone. The linkage development axis takes Chongqing-Guiyang-Baise Expressway and railway connecting to Vietnam as the main channel, actively participates in the construction of the new western China land-sea channel, and strives to build a high-quality linkage development axis that integrates channels and industries.

Baise has established a special work group for the setup of Baise Pilot Zone, and it will adopt the work methods of “wall chart based operations”, “list management”, “rotated advancement”, and “designated responsibility” to advance the construction of the pilot zone. With internal organization and external conditions in place, the construction of Baise Pilot Zone is ready for full-scale advancement.

Source: The Publicity Department of Baise Municipality

