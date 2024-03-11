Bajaur students visit Army Museum Lahore

BAJAUR: A delegation comprising students and faculty members of different colleges of Bajaur organized a study tour to Army Museum Lahore.

According to a report on Monday, at its arrival at the museum, the delegation was accorded warm welcome and given a detailed briefing about the museum.

The students, while taking keen interest in different eras of the museum, lauded the professional expertise and glory of Pakistan Army. They also reposed confidence on the Armed Forces of Pakistan for defence of the motherland.