Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan Army”s resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Balochistan in their pursuit of lasting peace, prosperity and sustainable development, during a meeting with the Chief Minister Balochistan and representatives of the civil administration; he stressed the need for good governance, infrastructure development, and inclusive, people-centric progress, and underlined that joint civil-military efforts are essential to tackle regional challenges and uplift southern Balochistan”s socio-economic trajectory.
During a comprehensive briefing, the Army Chief was updated on security dynamics, threat perspective, and successful operations against Fitna al Hindustan, alongside ongoing development projects and measures to boost socio-economic conditions in southern Balochistan.
Speaking to troops, Munir praised their high morale, operational readiness and steadfast commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty, and he commended their role in maintaining stability under challenging circumstances.