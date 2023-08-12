Balochistan CM signs advice for PA dissolution

QUETTA: Balochistan CM on Saturday signed advice to the Governor for dissolution of the provincial assembly.

Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo’s advice will be forwarded for approval to the provincial governor today. Like the National Assembly, both Sindh and Balochistan assemblies held their inaugural sessions on August 13, 2018, following their election in the July 25 polls.

The National Assembly was dissolved on August 9, three days before completion of its term. Governor Kamran Tessori dissolved the Sindh Assembly at the advice of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday, a day before completion of its five-year term.

However, Balochistan Assembly is completing its five-year tenure on Saturday, August 12 (today) and the chief minister has signed the summary of dissolution on the last day of the five-year term of the legislature.

If the assembly completes its term, the next general election would be held in 60 days according to the Constitution. But if the term is not complete, even by a single day, the elections would be held in 90 days.

It is to be mentioned here that the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dissolved in January this year. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not hold the election in the provinces in 90 days.

The elections for these two provincial assemblies also expected to be held along with the other assemblies in the next general election.