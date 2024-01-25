Balochistan CM visits Gwadar

GWADAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki arrived in Gwadar, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Thursday.

During his stay in Gwadar, Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan would chair a high level meeting to review arrangements for upcoming general election in district Gwadar and steps to be taken for maintaining law and order situation in Gwadar.

Taking notice of the scarcity of pure drinking water in Gwadar, Ormara,, Pasni and Jewani, Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan convened meeting of the authorities of Public Health Engineering Department, Balochistan to devise plan for addressing the issue of scarcity of water in Gwadar, Ormara,, Pasni and Jewani.