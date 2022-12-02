Balochistan cops arrest Azam Swati

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati was Friday arrested by Balochistan police in a case of controversial tweets against the state institutions.

According to the police sources, the PTI senator was on remand in the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime cell. He had been handed over to Balochistan police after his remand ended. Balochistan police took Azam Swati to Quetta. Cases had been registered against him in Balochistan too. It is to be noted here that a local court in Islamabad had remanded Azam Swati in the FIA custody for four days.

PTI chief Imran Khan said in a Tweet today that the vengeful manner in which Senator Swati is being treated is shocking and condemnable. “He was moved to PIMS early morning after suffering severe chest pains and breathing issues. While test results were awaited, Quetta police got him discharged and took him away endangering his life,” Khan added.