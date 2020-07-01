Balochistan Energy Company meeting

July 1, 2020

Quetta: Annual Meeting of Balochistan Energy Company Limited with Sheryar Taj Secretary, Energy Department, Government of Balochistan in the chair was held here on Wednesday.

Meeting was attended, inter alia, by members of Board, Secretary Mines and Minerals Development Department Zafar Ali Bukhari. Special Secretary, Finance Department Lal Jan Jaffar attended the meeting for technical assistance of board. Meeting deliberated upon issues relating to administrative, technical and financial spheres. Important decisions in this regard were made in the meeting.

Related Posts