Balochistan has potential to fast-track national development: Rashid 

Islamabad, November 24, 2021 (PPI-OT):Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad says Balochistan has potential of fast-track national development due to a lot of investment opportunities in the province. Addressing the 8th National Workshop on Balochistan in Islamabad, he said Gwadar is the best deep-sea port in the world which can change the fate of people of the province.

Regarding overall law and order situation of the country, the minister said Pakistan is a peaceful country, however in terms of geography, law and order is a major challenge in Balochistan. He said the federal government is providing necessary resources and technical assistance to the provincial government for maintaining peace. Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the government has ensured a conducive environment for investors in the country.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk