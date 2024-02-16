Balochistan highway leading to Sindh-Punjab blocked against poll ‘rigging’

SIBI: Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) on Thursday blocked Balochistan National highway leading to Sindh and Punjab by burning tyres near Dera Rehman Jamali Rabi Pull area of Sibi against alleged election rigged election.

The protesters, led by central leader of JWP Nawabzada Guhram Bughti, blocked the National Highway near Dera Rehman Jamali Rabi Pull area of Sibi, pressing the authorities to issue results of Dera Bughti’s National Assembly and Provincial Assembly constituencies on merit.

Talking to PPI, former minister and JWP central leader Nawabzada Guhram Bughti said that instead of election, selection had taken place in Balochistan, adding that protest would continue till correct results of Dera Bughti’s National Assembly and Provincial Assembly constituencies were released.

He alleged that forms 45 of National Assembly and Provincial Assembly constituencies in district Dera Bughti of Balochistan province were tempered, adding that Balochistan was being pushed towards anarchy.