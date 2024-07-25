Quetta: Balochistan Interior Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo has publicly expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of Haji Bahadur Khan Longo, recognizing his significant contributions to the local community and political sphere. The minister conveyed his condolences to the family, praising Haji Bahadur’s dedication to the development of Khaliqabad, Kalat.
According to Directorate General Public Relation – Govt of Balochistan, during a statement, Minister Longo highlighted the late Haji Bahadur Khan Longo’s lifelong commitment to the prosperity of his region and his valuable service to their party. He extended his sympathies to the bereaved family, stating that Haji Bahadur’s efforts and dedication will be remembered and honored.
Minister Longo also offered prayers for the deceased’s forgiveness and for patience for the grieving family, indicating the high regard in which the late Haji Bahadur was held by his community and colleagues.
