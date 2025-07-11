The Balochistan National Party (BNP) demonstrated outside the Quetta Press Club on Thursday to protest what it termed fabricated charges against party leader Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, his son, and other political figures.
The protestors also condemned the alleged disappearances and detention of Baloch women. Speakers at the rally demanded the withdrawal of the First Information Report (FIR) against Mengal and his son, asserting that such legal actions were unacceptable.
BNP central and provincial leadership, including Akhtar Hussain Langove, Maqbool Lehri, Shakeela Degwara, Ahmed Nawaz, Malik Naseer Shahwani, and Mir Maqbool Ahmed Lehri, addressed the gathering.