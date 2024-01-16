Balochistan orders employees’ attendance through biometric system

QUETTA: Government of Balochistan has directed all administrative secretaries to ensure observance of prescribed office timings and also ensure the attendance of staff through biometric system regularly.

According to a circular received by the Government of Balochistan, Services and General Administration Department on Tuesday, “This Department has issued several instructions regarding observance of office timing, which is, 08:30 AM to 04:00PM and marking of biometric attendance by all the employees in Civil Secretariat Quetta. However, it has been observed that neither observance of office timing nor marking of bio metric attendance is being ensured by most of the administrative departments.

In this regard, the subject matter has been considered in the Secretaries Committee meeting and the worthy Chief Secretary Balochistan has directed to implement the observance of prescribed office timings positively and ensure their attendance through bio metric system regularly.

All the administrative departments have been requested to direct all the officers / officials of their respective departments to ensure observance of prescribed office timings positively and ensure their attendance through bio metric system regularly.