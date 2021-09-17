Balochistan reshuffles Deputy Commissioners

QUETTA: Government of Balochistan has reshuffled Deputy Commissioners of the province with immediate effect.

According to government information received on Friday, Shafqat Anwar Shahwani (BCS/BS-18), Deputy Commissioner, Washuk, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Chagai vice Agha Sher Zaman. Agha Sher Zaman (PAS/BS-18), Deputy Commissioner, Chagai, has been transferred and directed to report to SandGAD. Capt (Retd) Jameel Ahmed (PAS/BS-18). Deputy Commissioner, Noshki, has been transferred and directed to report to SandGAD.

Ghulam Jan (BCS/BS-18), Deputy Secretary, Communication Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Noshki vice Capt (Retd) Jameel Ahmed while Muhammad Javed (BCS/BS-18), Assistant Commissioner, Dalbandin, awaiting actualization of the promotion in BS-18, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Washuk vice Shafqat Anwar Shahwani.