Balochistan reshuffles top officials

Quetta: Balochistan government has re-shuffled senior officers of the province. According to information on Friday, Muhammad Khalid Sarparah (BSS/BS-20), Secretary, Planning and Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer (BECL), Energy Department.

Separately, Muhammad Asghar Harifal (BCS/BS-20), Member, Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT), has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Planning and Development Department vice Muhammad Khalid Sarparah, says a notification issued by the Government of Balochistan, Services and General Administration Department.