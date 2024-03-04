Balochistan Shia Conference leader injured in armed attack

QUETTA: Vice President, Balochistan Shia Conference, Haji Ramzan Hazara, was shot and injured by unidentified assailants in Hazara Town area of the provincial capital on the night between Sunday and Monday.

According to police, unidentified assailants shot and injured Vice President, Balochistan Shia Conference, Haji Ramzan Hazara outside his residence at Hazara Town area of Quetta. Police said that Haji Ramzan Hazara was at his home when the door of his house was knocked. No sooner did he open the door, unidentified assailants fired at him, resultantly, he received bullet injuries near neck and abdomen.

The assailants managed to escape after committing the crime. The injured was rushed to Trauma Center, Sandeman Provincial Hospital, Quetta for treatment. Further investigation is being conducted by the authorities of Police Station Brewry, Quetta.