Balochistan to immunize 655,000 children as new drive begins

QUETTA: A seven-day anti-polio drive kicked off across Balochistan on Monday.

Governor Balochistan, Malak Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, inaugurated a province-wide polio campaign. As many as 2,655,000 children under the age of five years will receive anti-polio during seven day anti polio drive scheduled to continue till March 02, 2024.

On the occasion, Director General, Health Services Balochistan, Dr. Ghulam Farooq, Syed Zahid Shah, Dr. Muhammad Hamayun Amiri, Dr. Aftab Kakar, Dr. Jahanzaib Kakar and others were also present.