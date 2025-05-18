Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti met with President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday at the President’s House in Islamabad, where they discussed the province’s overall situation, development initiatives, and law and order challenges in detail.
According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Quetta, CM Bugti briefed President Zardari on the strategies and measures being adopted to improve governance, service delivery, and law and order in Balochistan. He stated that the provincial government was committed to promoting public welfare through effective policies and aimed to alleviate public hardships by improving the delivery of basic services.
The Chief Minister highlighted the reforms introduced in the health and education sectors, noting that these had already yielded positive results. He reaffirmed that all resources were being mobilized to ensure the development and stability of Balochistan.
Additionally, CM Bugti provided a detailed update on the ongoing development projects in the province, mentioning that the provincial government was actively pursuing reforms and investments across key sectors, including education, health, communications, and infrastructure.
President Asif Ali Zardari praised the efforts of the Balochistan Chief Minister and expressed confidence that under the current provincial leadership, Balochistan would emerge as a peaceful, prosperous, and developed province.