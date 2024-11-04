A decision by the Hindutva outfit, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) ,to prohibit non-Hindus, including Muslim vendors, from setting up shops at the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh has drawn strong criticism from various quarters.
According to Kashmir Media Service report on Monday, the advisory discouraging the purchase of essentials from Muslim-owned shops was followed by an announcement that only Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain vendors would be allowed to trade during the Maha Kumbh Mela, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj.
ABAP President Mahant Ravindra Puri stated that the restriction was not due to religious animosity but aimed at addressing ‘devotees’ sentiments’ regarding alleged food contamination incidents. The upcoming Mahakumbh is expected to draw millions, and preparations are already underway.
Reacting sharply, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, President of All India Muslim Jamaat, condemned the move, describing it as a step that undermines India’s secular principles and fosters social division. ‘This decision undermines religious tolerance and could lead to societal division,’ he remarked, adding, ‘Excluding Muslims from participating in the Kumbh Mela’s economic activities threatens social unity and contradicts the values of secularism and harmony we strive to uphold.’
Maulana Razvi further urged the Uttar Pradesh government to take action, warning that such divisive measures could have serious repercussions for the nation’s unity. He stressed that every community deserves the right to peaceful coexistence, and any division within society will harm the country’s cohesion and progress. KMS-2K
