Ban imposed on use of smartphones by Sindh cops during duty time

KARACHI: Sindh police have swung into action after terror attack on Karachi Police Office and Inspector General of Police Sindh has imposed a ban on using smartphones by police personnel during the discharge of their official duties on Wednesday. According to the details, the step has been taken after several police officials were found busy using smartphones while they were on duty.

The police officials and officers were often found using smartphones. The order has been issued by the IG Sindh office. From now on, the cops will not use smartphones while they are on official duty, the order said. This ban will be applied especially on those police officials or officers who will be on field security duty.

The order said that action will be taken against those cops who will be found using smartphones while performing their duties. The order has been issued after approval of the competent authority. Copies of the order has been sent to all additional IGs in Sindh, DIGs, SSPs and DIGs headquarters.