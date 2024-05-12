﻿Bandits kill two villagers

A bandits gang attack in the Ghous Pur police station area of Sindh has left two people dead, local authorities reported on Sunday.

According to police sources, the assailants, identified as members of the notorious Bhayya Gang engaged in indiscriminate firing, resulting in the fatalities of Ali Nawaz and Daleel Bahalkani.

“The area has become a hotbed for criminal activities, with bandits brazenly targeting villages and even engaging in armed confrontations with law enforcement,” a police official stated.

The riverine forests of Sindh have emerged as a stronghold for criminals, causing concern among residents and commuters.

Efforts to combat criminal activities and ensure the safety of civilians remain a top priority for local authorities, who are facing mounting pressure to restore peace and stability in the region.