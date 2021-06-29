Bandits loot Rs1.6 million from merchant

KAMBAR:Four armed robbers looted Rs1.6 million from a merchant near the city police station here on Monday.

A gang of four robbers stopped a merchant, Younis Lashari, at gunpoint and started looting him. However, he offered them resistance and caught a robber, but other robber hit merchant hard with pistol on the head and left him injured following which all managed to flee to unknown place.

The injured merchant was rushed to the hospital in Kamber for treatment. Police arrived late at the site of the incident and could not recover the looted money till filing this report.

