Top diplomats from Bangladesh, China, and Pakistan held a meeting in Kunming city of China, inaugurating a new trilateral cooperation mechanism.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry informed today that the meeting, attended by representatives from all three nations, focused on fostering collaboration in various sectors. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong hosted Bangladeshi Acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique and Pakistani Additional Foreign Secretary Imran Ahmed Siddiqui.
Pakistani Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch joined the initial discussions remotely. Ambassador Baloch lauded China for initiating the trilateral forum, emphasizing shared objectives of people-centered progress and deeper engagement between China and South Asia. She expressed Pakistan”s commitment to stronger trade, investment, and cooperation in areas like agriculture, technology, environmental sustainability, marine research, and cultural exchange.
The participating nations affirmed their commitment to principles of openness, inclusivity, mutual respect, and mutually beneficial cooperation. They also resolved to form a working group to implement the agreements reached during the inaugural session.