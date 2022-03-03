Bank Alfalah and bSecure collaborate to provide Digital Payments Infrastructure to online businesses in Pakistan

Karachi, March 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):Bank Alfalah, one of the largest private banks in Pakistan and one of the pioneers in the digital banking realm has partnered with bSecure, a 1-Click Checkout Solution. The two innovative organizations have collaborated to facilitate digital payments for e-commerce businesses. bSecure enables organizations to sell products globally through an integration with Alfa Payment Gateway. This platform will enable a robust digital payments collection mechanism.

The Alfa Payment Gateway is a unique e-commerce payment gateway, allowing businesses aiming to go online through a comprehensive e-commerce payments infrastructure. The platforms provides distinct opportunities for businesses that are moving with times and adopting digital payments for facilitation of customers. The partnership between Bank Alfalah and bSecure is designed to provide solutions that enable online retailers to collect payments in real time and in a simple and secure manner from their customers via multiple payment modes e.g. Credit and Debit cards, Bank Alfalah Wallets and Alfa Bank Accounts.

Key features

Group Head Digital Banking Group – Yahya Khan was pleased to commemorate this business expansion partnership and stated “This partnership is another step towards our objective to offer seamless digital banking and payment services to customers in an efficient manner. It highlights our passion to work with Fintechs and Technology companies and invest in profitable business expansion partnerships to help Pakistani merchants access the ecommerce marketplace.” Some of the key features of Alfa Payment Gateway include:

Instant and Digital Merchant Onboarding

No setup/Annual/Maintenance fee

Powerful Merchant Portal

Merchant Financing and BNPL

Pay by Link (Ideal for merchants without a website)

The CEO of bSecure – Adam Dawood stated, “Bank Alfalah and bSecure have been working together since November 2020 and in that time we have enabled hundreds of Builders to offer prepayments solutions to their customers. This new partnership we have signed will further help us grow as the ecommerce market continues to expand”.

