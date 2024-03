Karachi, Bank Alfalah Limited has declared a dividend for its shareholders, with the transfer books set to close from March 15, 2024, to March 20, 2024. The dividend will be payable immediately following the closure period. Furthermore, the bank has scheduled its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for March 13, 2024, at 10:30 am. Shareholders are advised to mark their calendars and make necessary arrangements to attend the meeting.