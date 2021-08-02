Lahore, August 02, 2021 (PPI-OT): The Bank of Punjab (BOP) has signed an MoU with McDonald’s Pakistan for the installation of ATMs at key McDonald’s outlets. The MoU was signed by Zahid Mustafa, Group Chief, Consumer and Digital Banking at BOP, and Umar Toor, National Manager, Real Estate Development at McDonald’s. The ceremony was held at McDonald’s, Lahore Polo Club, DHA, Lahore.

Addressing the ceremony, Zahid Mustafa, Group Chief, Consumer and Digital Banking at BOP, said, “Today is a special day for Bank of Punjab as we have signed an MoU with McDonald’s Pakistan being the most favorite food chain in Pakistan.” “The idea is to create convenience for the customers visiting the most favourite food chain in Pakistan. It’s a proud moment for us and I am sure it will provide another reason for our customers to say ‘I’m Lovin’ it’,” he added.

Speaking at the occasion, Umar Toor, National Manager, Real Estate Development, McDonald’s, said, “This is another milestone towards offering customer convenience. McDonald’s is a customer-centric brand and has always worked towards improving customer experience through quality, service, and cleanliness.” “This is another step in creating convenience for customers of both brands. We will be partnering with BOP in other ventures of mutual interest in the future as well,” he added.

For more information, contact:

The Bank of Punjab

10-B, Block E-II,

Main Boulevard Gulberg III, Lahore

UAN: +92-42-111-200-100

Tel: +92-42-35783700-10

Fax: +92-42-35783713

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.bop.com.pk

The post Bank of Punjab and McDonald’s Pakistan Partner to Install ATMs at Key McDonald’s Outlets appeared first on Business News Pakistan.