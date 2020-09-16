(Banking): UnionPay International and HBL Launch Contactless Cards

Islamabad:HBL is a Founding Member of UnionPay International (UPI) since 2012 and holds a seat in UPI’s Middle East Regional Member Council. HBL is the largest issuer of UnionPay Cards in Pakistan and the Middle East Region and is one of the first Issuers in Pakistan to introduce UnionPay debit cards as the mainstream payment card brand. HBL UnionPay cards are now enabled for QuickPass and all new cards will be issued with it as default functionality.

UnionPay QuickPass is an innovative contactless payment solution which is aiming to promote the use of “Tap n Pay” payments. The solution is compatible with the EMV specifications and interoperable globally. It allows HBL UnionPay cardholders to seamlessly transact via NFC-enabled POS and provides access to the multitude of merchant locations enabled with NFC Acceptance, ranging from grocery stores, supermarkets, fuel pumps, departmental stores, restaurants and many more. All existing issued HBL UnionPay cards holders are already enabled for e-commerce online transactions.

As one of the world’s largest card schemes, UnionPay is committed to providing secure and seamless payment experiences to our cardholders worldwide. This partnership featuring the innovative means of contactless payment will further enhance the customer experience in terms of flexibility, convenience and efficiency for the HBL’s customers. According to HBL which is one of the largest issuer of debit cards in the country, it also has the largest Point of Sale (POS) network in Pakistan and continues to invest in expanding the payments infrastructure of the country.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay’s global business. In partnership with over 2,300 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 179 countries and regions with issuance in 61 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world’s largest cardholder base.

About HBL

HBL was the first commercial bank to be established in Pakistan in 1947. Over the years, HBL has grown its branch network and maintained its position as the largest private sector bank in Pakistan with over 1,700 branches and 2,100 ATMs globally, and over 27 million customers worldwide. It is currently the largest Domestic Multinational Bank with a global presence in over 15 countries across three continents.