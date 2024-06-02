Karachi, BankIslami Pakistan Limited, under its BIPLSC2 code, will close its transfer books on May 30, 2024, and reopen them the following day, May 31, 2024. According to information available from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), this closure is part of routine corporate governance; no further events such as AGMs or dividend announcements are associated with this period.
BankIslami Pakistan Limited Announces Brief Transfer Book Closure
