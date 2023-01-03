Banned TTP operating from Afghan soil to spread terrorism in Pakistan: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said the defunct organization of Tehreek-e-Taliban is operating from Afghan soil to spread terrorism in parts of Pakistan.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan has asked the interim Afghan government to respect Doha agreement, and it has promised to control the terrorist activity from its soil.

The Defence Minister said the government had opened doors for talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) but there was no progress in this regard. Replying to a question, he said there is no network of TTP in Pakistan but it is operating from Afghan soil.