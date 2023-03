QUETTA:Balochistan Awami Party Tuesday appointed Senator Manzoor Kakar as their parliamentary leader in Senate.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo wrote to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and stated that Manzoor Ahmed Kakar has been nominated for BAP’s parliamentary leader. Senate Secretariat issued notification of Manzoor Kakar’s appointment as BAP parliament leader. Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar was the former Parliament leader for Balochistan Awami Party before the change.