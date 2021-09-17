BAP leader calls for opening Pak-Iran border in District Chagai

DALBANDIN: Mir Asfand Yar Khan Muhammadzai, District President, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), District Chagai has called on authorities to open Pak-Iran bordering points at Rajey, Gwalsstab and other areas in district Chagai of Balochistan province; otherwise, residents of bordering areas would block Pak-Iran main highway.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that Iranian authorities closed only zero point, but Pakistani authorities closed Rajay, Gwalsatab and other bordering points along Pak-Afghan border. He said that the closure of the border, which had been closed for the last many days, had added to the miseries of the people living along border areas.

He said that livelihood of the people of the area was associated with trade along Pak-Iran border, but the closure of bordering points had deprived people of their livelihood. He said that the issue had been brought into the notice of civil and army authorities, but no action had been taken so far.

He called on Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Commander, Southern Command, Chief Secretary, Balochistan, Mather Niaz Rana, Inspector General of Frontier Corps (FC), South and other authorities to open Pak-Iran bordering points at Rajey, Gwalsstab and other areas; otherwise, residents of bordering areas would block Pak-Iran main highway.