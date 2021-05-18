Barbarity against Palestinians must be halted immediately: Qaiser

Islamabad, May 18, 2021 (PPI-OT): Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that barbarity and cruelty against innocent Palestinians must be halted immediately. He expressed these views while telephonically talking to his Iranian Counterpart Muhammad Baqer Qalibaf on Tuesday.

He stressed on the need of unity especially among the Muslim countries to highlight this Israel terrorism against the innocent civilians. He said that such oppression and tyranny is condemnable in every possible term. Speaker Asad Qaiser mentioned that he had written letters to all OIC members to highlight Israel barbarity.

He also informed his counterpart that National Assembly of Pakistan has unanimously adopted resolution against Israeli Oppression and this also demanded from international organization and UNO to immediately stop this aggression. He expressed his sadness over the silence of all champions of basic human rights. He said that Iran has pivotal role to play to bring unanimous action against Israel.

He also invited his counterpart for participation in seminar of Parliamentary Assembly for Economic Cooperation which is going to be held in the last week of May 2021. The Iranian Speaker agreed with the proposal of the Speaker NA for bringing unity among Muslim countries. He resolved that Iran would continue to play its role for resolution of challenges faced by all Muslim countries. He also praised that unanimous resolution by Pakistan must be followed by other Muslim countries.

