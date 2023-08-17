Bata Pakistan Limited’s Board Meeting Scheduled to Review Half-Yearly Accounts

Karachi, Bata Pakistan Limited has announced that its Board of Directors is set to convene on August 25, 2023, in Lahore. The purpose of the meeting is to deliberate on the Half-Yearly Accounts for the period ending June 30, 2023, and potentially declare any entitlements.

In accordance with Clause 5.6.1(d) of the PSX Regulations, the company has implemented a "Closed Period" from August 19, 2023, to August 25, 2023, inclusive of both days. During this period, no Director, CEO, or Executive of the company is allowed to engage in any form of share dealings.

