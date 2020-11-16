Bazai appointed Deputy Prosecutor General Accountability

QUETTA:With the prior approval of the Chairman NAB, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, Aminuddin Bazai Advocate, erstwhile judge of Anti-Terrorism Court and senior lawyer of Supreme Court of Pakistan has been appointed as Deputy Prosecutor General (Accountability), NAB, Balochistan region.

In pursuance of the order of National Accountability Bureau, Islamabad, Aminuddin Bazai Advocate assumed the charge of the post of Deputy Prosecutor General (Accountability), NAB, Balochistan.

It is pertinent to mention that apart from serving as Vice President, Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Bazai Advocate has rendered services as Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan for about five years and also served as Additional Advocate General, Balochistan for about six years.