BEPA serves notices on defaulters

July 14, 2020

QUETTA:Balochistan Environmental Protection Agency has served ‘order of penalty’ on several projects that have failed to obtain NOC/ Environmental Approval before establishing the projects and also failed to submit quarterly environmental audit report.

Order of penalty has been served upon Quetta Shopping Mall Sariab Road, Gul Shopping Centre Sariab Road, Jan Mart Airport Road, Shah Tower Archer Road, Gold City Mall, Millennium Mall, Swiss Plaza Jinnah Road, Agha Siraj Complex, Saleem Complex, MDS StoreToghi Road/ Quetta Road, Ahmed Store Alamdar Road, KDS Store Samungli Road, Night Star Complex Samungli Road, Qudusi Store Meezan Chowk and Al Naseeb Baba.

Order of penalty states, “Thus, you have contravened the provision of Balochistan Environmental Protection Act, 2012, and now therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 25 of BEPA 2012, the Director General, Balochistan Environmental Protection Agency is satisfied prima facie to impose upon you a penalty of rupees 200,000/- (each) under section 25 of Balochistan Environmental Protection Act, 2012. You are supposed to deposit the amount in Government exchequer within 15 days of issuance of this order and if you failed to deposit the said penalty within stipulated period, it would be assumed a continuous contravention that would further attract other penal sections of the ibid Act. Please ensure to remedy the reasons and causes that have caused the issuance of this Order of Penalty under Section 25 also within 15 days of issuance of this Order by submitting Environmental Management Plan and Environmental Audit Report forthwith”.

