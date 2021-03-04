Bestway Cement scoops three Awards at 13th Annual CSR Awards 2021

Islamabad, March 04, 2021 (PPI-OT): Once again Bestway Cement was honoured for its contribution to sustainable development, when it bagged three awards at the prestigious 13th Annual CSR Awards 2021 ceremony organised by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH), held in Islamabad on February 25, 2021.

Bestway won the sought-after awards in the categories of Corporate Social Responsibility in times of Covid-19, Education and Scholarships and Green Energy Initiatives. The awards aim to showcase innovative corporate initiatives which are part of a comprehensive sustainable strategy and address the most pressing environmental and social challenges.

The participants of the awards were the leading local and multinational firms of Pakistan who too are in the forefront of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts in the country. Bestway appreciates it’s responsibility towards the local communities, thus playing a vital role in their socio-economic development such as improving access to health services and education, taking part in the urban development and environmental conservation programs and helping generate employment.

