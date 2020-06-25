Bhasha dam to destroy environment and ecology of Sindh: Conference told

June 25, 2020

KARACHI:Water experts at a virtual conference said on Thursday that planned Bhasha Dam would destroy the environment and ecology of Sindh besides lowering water flow to Indus Delta which must for boosting flora and fauna.

“There is a need to abolish the dam project and instead provide due water share to Sindh province so that end-users could get water for their crops, they said at the conference on Basha Dam and water issue, organized by Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum today.

Speaking on the occasion, PFF Chairman Muhammad Ali Shah said that PFF had been playing an important role in the rehabilitation of Indus Delta and is struggling for the water issues of Sindh along with its main struggle for the rights of fishermen community. He said that Indus River water was being diverted through dams, which was destroying its natural health.

He said: “A river is said to be healthy if its water reaches its natural end. If water of any river does not reach its natural end, then it cannot be called a healthy river. Only 12 rivers in the world have been left as free to flow. Indus River’s natural flow to sea has been stopped by building dams, as a result, the river has turned unhealthy.”

Shah informed that due to construction of previous dams and barrages over Indus River, sea intrusion has intruded 4.0 million acres of land in Delta’s three districts Thatta, Sujawal and Badin, 1.2 million people have migrated from the area while 2.0 million people have been affected with no discharge of water downstream Kotri Barrage. “We think that construction of Bhasha Dam will further endanger lives and environment related with Indus River. Politically motivated such decisions and policies will be disastrous for the helpless people of Delta,” he said.

PFF chief said that the water, which brought silt for the growth of fish species, filled up lakes and provided rich soil to the lands, has either been constrained or dried up.

Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, Professor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, said that the population rise had caused water shortage in the country. The Indus River water flow to Indus Delta had reduced by 80 percent, which is an alarming decline. The government needs to provide more water to Indus Delta, he added.

said it is reported that about 80% of the flow and silt has decreased to reach the Indus Delta which encouraged the sea to intrude. A study reports that Indus delta has shrunk 90%. The entire irrigation system of Pakistan is not efficient. About 60% of water is lost from source to farm.

He said that instead of constructing hydraulic structures, water management techniques should be adopted. “Under changing climate scenario and construction of new hydraulic structures, the river flow to delta will further decrease,” he said.

He suggested 100% lining of canals and watercourses in areas with poor quality groundwater, while areas with fresh ground water should not be considered for lining of channels.

Existing water reservoirs have lost about 40% of their storage capacity. Their capacity should be restored by desilting the dams, he said. Many countries have tools, techniques and expertise to desilt the dams.

He suggested that the rights of lower riparian should be safe guarded by implementing 1991 accord in letter and spirit.

Hassan Abbas, a noted water expert, said that Bhasha Dam is not beneficial as it will even not provide additional water to Karachi. He said Basha Dam’s hydel power will also not be sustainable as it will be very costly as compared to new technology-generated power, hence, there is a need to move towards new technology rather than wasting money on the outdated hydel power. ” There is a need to make an investment in the agriculture sector instead of wasting money on Basha Dam.

Kumbhar, Professor Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, said that Basha Dam would cause the environment and ecological losses. He said that fisheries and agriculture production of Sindh would be badly affected. the deltaic communities of Indus River, who have historical and traditional rights on the Indus River, paid the huge price of dams in terms of irreparable damages to their livelihood along with other impacts.

Kumbhar said that dams are not necessary but the need is to ensure efficient water use. He said that recommendations of experts must be compiled and should be used for the solution to the water issue.

Water Accord signed by both riparian parties must be implemented by the Government of Pakistan, and water release of 27 to 35 MAF downstream Kotri Barrage be ensured for the survival of the ecology and economy of the Indus Delta. Tanveer Ahmed, Saeed Baloch, Sadiqa Salahuddin, Saeed Baloch, Erum Javed, PILER chief Karamat Ali, Musta Bozdar also spoke on the occasion. The conference was moderated by Hussain Jarwar.

