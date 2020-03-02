Bhim Singh demands restoration of IOK status

March 2, 2020

Jammu, March 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, Patron of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, Professor Bhim Singh has demanded restoration of the status of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the Domicile Laws including the status of a resident as introduced by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1927.

While addressing JKNPP Delegates Session in Jamm, Bhim Singh also demanded that all the political detainees need to be released as they have been under illegal and unconstitutional detentions under the so-called Public Safety Act. “The bureaucracy rule in Jammu and Kashmir is not acceptable…”, he said.

Those who addressed the Delegates Session included Harsh Dev Singh, Balwant Singh Mankotia, P K Ganju, Chaudhry Mohammad Iqbal, Masood Andrabi, Adv Bansi Lal Sharma, Yash Paul Kundal, Anita Thakur, Manju Singh, Capt Anil Gour, Gagan Pratap Singh, Dhani Ram Attri, Adv Vilkashan Singh and others.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts