Bhotani, Rind did not appear before NAB

June 30, 2020

Quetta:Former caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Saleh Bhotani and former Chief Secretary Balochistan K.B Rind did not appear before NAB Balochistan’s Bureau for recording statements. It is expected that personal hearing opportunity may again be given to them.

NAB Balochistan had summoned former caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Saleh Bhotani and former Chief Secretary Balochistan to appear before NAB’s regional Bureau on June 30 in a case pertaining to according approval to a defaulter company to do illegal investment in collaboration with Finance Department, which had caused irreparable loss to the national exchequer.

Related Posts