LAHORE: The price of bi-directional meters used in the solar power system has been increased by Rs4,000 in Lahore city, it emerged Tuesday.

It is learnt that the price of a bi-directional meter has reached Rs19,000 from Rs15,000. The increase in the price of the meters has been declared by the companies. The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) had outsourced the procurement due to the shortage of meters. By installing the bi-directional meters, electricity can be bought and sold to the LESCO.