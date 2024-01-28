Bid to smuggle 379,000 liters of Iranian diesel foiled

ISLAMABAD: Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) has foiled a bid to smuggle 379,000 liters of Iranian diesel on Sindh-Balochistan border.

According to a report on Sunday, a grand action was taken against the smuggling mafia in the border areas of Sindh and Balochistan. Smugglers were trying to smuggle around 379000 liters of Iranian diesel to Sindh in 10 trucks, which was foiled by FC Balochistan (North). The seized illegal Iranian diesel is being handed over to the customs authorities after necessary action.