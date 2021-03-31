Bijarani briefs NDU delegation about provincial government policies for uplift, COVID vaccination

Karachi, March 31, 2021 (PPI-OT): Minister Public Health Engineering and Mines and Mineral Shabir Bijarani has said that the provincial government under the leadership of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has carried out development works all over Sindh despite financial constraints created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This he said while addressing on behalf of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to a 65-member delegation of National Security Workshop (NSW)-22 of National Defence University (NDU) comprising senators, members of national and provincial assemblies, senior civil and military officers and representatives of civil society visited Sindh Chief Minister House as a part of study session on Wednesday.

He was assisted by Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Usman Chachar, Secretary School Education Ahmed Bux Narejo, Secretary College Education Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Planning Shireen Narejo and special secretaries of Finance, health and others. Mr Bijarani said that the province of Sindh has received 362,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine for 181,000 people.

The provincial government in vaccination has given top priority to the frontline workers and then elderly people. He added that a total 335,809 vaccines have been issued from provincial government stores. According to the provincial minister, apart from frontline workers, 50,045 senior citizens, including 41413 in Karachi have been vaccinated so far. He also talked about the financial policies of the chief minister and said that Sindh Revenue Board was going to collect Rs130 billion this year.

IGP: The IG Police Mushtaq Maher through a presentation told the participants that the Sindh police was established in 1843 by Charles Napier on the pattern of Irish Constabulary. He added that the population of the province was 47.89 million and the working strength of the police was 126,762 which constituted a ratio of one policeman for 378 people. Mr Maher said that the overall budget of the police was 102 billion for the current financial year that constituted 7.70 percent of the total provincial outlay.

The IG told the participants that the overall law and order has considerably improved in the province. He added that Karachi which was once declared as sixth dangerous city of the world in 2014 and now stands at 11 in 2021. He termed it the result of the provincial government’s commitment and sacrifices of the law enforcement agencies.

Development: Secretary Planning of P and D Board, Shireen Narejo told the session that Sindh Vision 2025 specified a comprehensive development agenda and laid down synchronized and integrated development strategy for inclusive and participative economic growth which provided equal opportunities to all. She added that the vision provided a comprehensive road map to harness the resources by creating synergy between the federal and Sindh government.

Ms Narejo told the participants of the workshop that in the Annual Development Plan -2020-21 there were 2246 schemes, including 2069 on-going and 177 new of Rs155 billion. She added that the progress of 2,069 on-going schemes of Rs120.26 billion has been recorded at 78 percent. The 177 new schemes of Rs34.74 billion has 22 percent progress because the government has focused to complete on-going schemes by the end of financial year. Provincial Minister Shabir Bijarani, on behalf of Sindh Chief Minister, presented shield to the NDU delegation leader Major General Ahsan.

