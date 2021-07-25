Bike lifter overpowered; man bitten by snake dies

Naushehro Feroze: Villagers overpowered a bike lifter within the limits of Kandiaro police station near Naushehro Feroze on Sunday.

According to police, robbers were snatching a bike from Humer Baladi when villagers rushed to the scene and captured a robber identified as Ajeeb Baladi near village Lundo Mori in district Naushehro Feroz. However, his two accomplices managed to flee. The arrested robber was taken into police custody. The police have started further investigation.

Meanwhile, Saddam Hussain Lashari, a resident of Ghulam Nabi Lashari village of Union Council Landki in district Naushero Feroze, was bitten by a snake and was rushed to a Moro hospital, where he died due to the non-availability of anti-snake bit injection.