

Islamabad: Bilal Azhar Kiyani, Convener of the National Parliamentary Task Force, has made a public appeal to opposition parties, particularly the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to collaborate constructively with the government in the interest of the nation’s welfare.





According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Kiyani spoke during an interview with a private news channel where he criticized PTI’s divisive strategies and highlighted the potential for the party to contribute positively to national unity and an inclusive political climate. He emphasized the necessity for opposition parties to transcend their political disagreements and work together to combat the pressing issue of inflation.





Kiyani expressed confidence that through joint efforts, Pakistan could surmount its current economic challenges and achieve greater resilience and prosperity. He encouraged all parties to prioritize public interest over political rivalries in order to facilitate economic recovery and stability.



The post Bilal Azhar Kiyani Calls for Opposition Unity to Address Pakistan’s Economic Challenges appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.