Bilal Lone concerned over prevailing grim situation of IIOJK 

Srinagar, September 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Bilal Ghani Lone, has expressed serious concern over the prevailing grim situation of the territory. Bilal Ghani Lone talking to media men in Srinagar said that the occupied territory had been turned into a military garrison to prevent people from raising political voice and attending the funerals, including that of shaheed veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani.

He said that it was a pity that the international human rights organisations were not taking action over the deteriorating health of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory. He also denounced the continued house detention of Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Bilal Lone, while stressing talks between Pakistan, India and the genuine Kashmiri leadership, urged the world community to come forward and play its role for peace in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute to ensure durable peace in the region.

