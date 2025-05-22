Chairman Bilawal Ali Bhutto, leading a diplomatic delegation, outlined Pakistan’s intention to bring critical issues like the Kashmir dispute and the weaponization of water to global attention.
He underscored the urgency of resolving these matters, warning that failure to address them could lead to severe conflict between nucleararmed neighbors, Pakistan and India.
During a media briefing, Bhutto Zardari stressed that peace cannot be achieved without tackling terrorism and longstanding flashpoints. He highlighted the recent dangerous escalation following a terrorist incident as a wakeup call for peaceful resolution. The Chairman also criticized India’s use of water as a weapon and drew parallels to international condemnation of Israel for similar actions in Gaza.
He articulated Pakistan’s diplomatic strategy to engage with global stakeholders, emphasizing that conflicts between nuclear powers affect the whole world. Bhutto Zardari commended the Foreign Office for their proactive response during the recent crisis and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and dialogue.
Reflecting on India’s refusal of an impartial inquiry into accusations against Pakistan, he stated that Pakistan has acted responsibly in defending itself. The international community has recognized Pakistan’s conduct, he noted, contrasting it with India’s divisive propaganda.
Chairman Bhutto Zardari concluded by expressing hope for future generations in both countries to choose peace and truth, urging India to engage in dialogue to resolve these critical issues.