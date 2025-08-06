Trending News: ﻿August 5, 2019 is the Blackest Day in Kashmiri History: National Assembly Speaker﻿EU Envoy Bids Farewell To Pakistani President﻿Resolution of Kashmir Issue Imperative for Lasting Peace in South Asia: Zardari﻿Disputed Status of Kashmir Irrefutable, No Power Can Erase It: Pakistan﻿PTI Holds Protest Rally and Demonstration from Chinari to Hattian Bala﻿Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan’s support for Kashmiris﻿Indian Actions are a Clear Violation of UN Resolutions: Sahibzada Zubair﻿Global Media Should Expose Indian Atrocities: Minister of Technical Education AKJ﻿Survey Shows Overseas Pakistanis As More Hardworking﻿Pakistan Denounces Al-Aqsa Mosque Desecration By Israeli Settlers﻿Pakistan, UK Pledge To Strengthen Defense, Trade Ties﻿India’s aspirations for regional dominance will fail: Gillani﻿We support the Kashmiri people’s struggle for self-determination: Azam Tarar﻿Pakistan Navy Chief Awarded Turkey’s Highest Award ‘Legion of Merit’﻿Pakistan Denies Alleged Citizend’ Involvement in Ukraine Conflict﻿Pakistan Embassy in Brussels observes Youm-e-Istehsal﻿Sustained Diplomatic Efforts Needed to Bring Kashmir Issue Back on Global Forums: Masood﻿Despite August 5 Actions, India has Failed in its Nefarious Designs: AJK Information Minister﻿Pakistan commemorates Youm-e-Istehsal to support Kashmiris﻿President Flays India’s Continued Oppression In IIOJK﻿Kashmir’s Dawn of Freedom Approaches: CM Bugti﻿PakistanI Minister Sees Kashmir’s Freedom By 2026﻿Pakistan Military Vows Unwavering Support For Kashmiris’ Right To Self-Determination﻿Government Vows To Thwart Any Jail Attacks﻿MNA Sheikh Waqas Akram’s Seat in Danger Over Prolonged Absence from National Assembly﻿Pakistani Naval Chief Secures Turkey’s Legion Of Merit Award﻿Balochistan Braces for Extreme Heatwave With Chance of Isolated Thunderstorms﻿Pakistan Women Seek Series Sweep Against Ireland In Dublin﻿Nine PTI Lawmakers, Including Senate, National Assembly Opposition Leaders, Disqualified﻿Muslim Rulers’ Silence on Desecration of First Qibla Regrettable: Nizam-e-Mustafa Party﻿Civil Services Academy, NAHE Launch Landmark Training Program for HEC Officers﻿Sindh Ministers To Open GCT’S New School for 600 Underprivileged Students﻿Senate Standing Committee Briefed by Railway and Sindh Mass Transit Authority on Delay in Karachi Circular Railway Project﻿Action Taken Against 3042 Vehicles, Motorcycles for Traffic Violations in Islamabad﻿Robbers target school teachers on Naushahro Feroze link road﻿Action initiated against profiteers in Muzaffarabad markets﻿Naushahro Feroze Police Arrest 4 Accused, Recover Hashish and Liquor﻿Ceremony at Punjab Special Branch Headquarters, Tribute to Martyred Officers﻿New Domicile Law Introduced in Occupied Kashmir to Alter Demographic Balance: AJK Prime Minister﻿Chevening Scholarships Open for Pakistanis in UK﻿UNICEF shocked over killing of five children in Lakki Marwat blast﻿Pakistan Seeks Gavi Support for Local Vaccine Production﻿Sutlej River Flood Alert Issued As Water Levels Rises﻿Triumph in the Battle for Justice Infuses Independence Day Celebrations with Renewed Vigor — Professor Jahan Ara Hassan﻿Five Member Theives Gang Busted in Islamabad﻿Couple Seeks Protection After Free Will Marriage﻿Sister Dies While Saving in Loralai﻿Islamabad police impose penalties against thousands of motorists﻿Islamabad Police Arrest 27 Suspects, Seize Drugs, Firearms﻿Industrial Policy, Revival of Sick Industrial Units, and Export Enhancement Under Consideration﻿Chinese Firm Pledges Major Gwadar Port Investment﻿Stocks Surge As KSE-100 Index Nears 143,300 Mark﻿Central Bank Chief Urges Capital Markets Expansion To Fuel Private Sector Growth﻿Rupee Continues Downward Spiral Against Major Currencies﻿Rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds predicted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir﻿AI, Machine Learning Summer Bootcamp at Islamabad Varsity Concludes﻿PCB Karachi Region Tournament Final: Zone Six defeats Three﻿Bilawal Congratulates National Cricket Team on T20 Series Win Against West Indies﻿Pakistan clinch West Indies series despite injury to batter﻿Senate Panel Demands Action On Railway Safety, Inoperative Tracks, Unpaid Staff Dues﻿Pakistan Denounces Al-Aqsa Mosque Desecration By Israeli Settlers﻿Kashmiris are Committed to their Freedom Struggle – AJK Prime Minister﻿Rising Inflation, Poverty, and Mafia Rule in the State is a Cause for Concern: Tahir Khokhar﻿Senate Panel Probes Balochistan Education Crisis﻿Recent Israeli incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque an insult to Muslims and a blatant violation of international laws: Prime Minister﻿Deadline for Security Number Plates for Vehicles in Sindh Extended to October 31﻿Governor Lauds PFUJ’s 75-Year Fight For Press Freedom﻿My Karachi Exhibition Concludes with Maarka-e-Haq Theme﻿National Assembly Session Extended for Public Welfare Legislation﻿Public Distrust In Political Promises Runs High In Pakistan: Survey﻿Sugar Scandal Prompts Call For CJP Intervention﻿’Kashmir and Palestine Rights Day’ to be observed today on Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan’s appeal﻿Sugar Scandal Prompts Call for CJP Intervention﻿Over 8,000 police officers, personnel have sacrificed lives in fight against terrorism: PM﻿Railways Minister Honors Fallen Police Officers On Martyrs’ Day﻿We Salute the Martyrs Who Sacrificed Their Lives for Peace, Says Deputy Speaker National Assembly﻿Sindh Public Service Commission Achieves Milestone With Computer-Based Tests﻿Governor Declares Education, Healthcare, Jobs As Fundamental Rights﻿The Day Is Not Far When Kashmiris’ Sacrifices Will Bear Fruit: AJK Information Minister﻿Pakistan’s Anti-Terror Fight Crucial for Global Security: Minister﻿Pakistan Approves First-Ever International Ferry Service To Iran, GCC﻿Nation Honors Martyrs on Police Martyrs Day﻿Police Martyrs Day Observed Nationwide With Solemn Tributes﻿Gilgit-Baltistan Flood Damage Discussed With PM﻿Islamabad Police Honors Fallen Heroes In Somber Ceremony﻿Karachi: Iqbal Rahman’s book ‘Mere Zamane Ki Karachi’ launched at Arts Council﻿Police Officers Meet Families of Martyred Personnel, Laud Sacrifice﻿Government’s job is not only tax collection but also provision of facilities: Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh﻿Karachi Police Crackdown: 791 Suspects Arrested, Weapons and Drugs Seized﻿Decomposed Body Found in Karachi’s Hassan Square, Hanging Body Found in Saadi Town, Young Man Killed in Traffic Accident﻿Sindh Governor Pays Tribute to Police Martyrs﻿Lahore’s University of Engineering and Technology Launches Alumni CEOs and Entrepreneurs Chapter﻿Construction of dilapidated and unpaved streets continues under Lahore Development Program﻿Body Found in Naushahro Feroze Canal Remains Unidentified﻿Islamabad Capital Police pays tribute to its 67 martyred officers on Martyrs’ Day﻿Women’s Freedom Rally to be held in Badin on Friday﻿Young Man Killed in Traffic Accident on Mehran Highway﻿Sugar Cartel Hearing Deferred Until September After Mills’ Plea﻿KSE 100 Index Surges Amidst Increased Trading Activity﻿SME Sector Stagnates, Urgent Action Needed from Govt