Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari today denounced India’s actions in Illegally Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), reaffirming Pakistan’s support for Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal.
In a statement, he criticized India’s 2019 revocation of Kashmir’s special status, calling it a breach of UN resolutions and Kashmiri aspirations. He accused the BJP-led government of escalating its “colonial project” in IIOJK over the past six years through policies designed to alter the region”s demographics, disempower its native inhabitants, and erase its unique political and cultural identity.
Bilawal condemned India’s redrawing of electoral boundaries, inclusion of non-Kashmiris in voter lists, and issuance of domicile certificates to outsiders. He labeled these actions as “demographic engineering” and an “act of aggression.” The PPP chairman e declared Youm-e-Istehsal a day to reiterate Pakistan”s commitment to the Kashmiri struggle. He pledged the PPP”s unwavering solidarity with Kashmiris until their right to self-determination is achieved, invoking the legacy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.
He praised the resilience of Kashmiris resisting Indian occupation, framing their fight as one for identity, fairness, and liberty. The PPP chairman expressed satisfaction with Pakistan”s diplomatic endeavors to highlight the Kashmir issue globally. He lauded the national unity supporting these efforts, citing Operation Baniyan-ul-Marsous as evidence of the strong bond between Pakistanis and Kashmiris.
Bilawal urged international human rights bodies, civil society, and democratic countries to speak out against the alleged abuses in occupied Kashmir. He warned that history would judge those who remained silent and called for global support for Kashmir.