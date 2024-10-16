KARACHI: Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, visited the Head Office of Hunar Foundation in Karachi today at the invitation of Mr. Tahir Javed, CEO of Hunar Foundation.
Upon her arrival, she was warmly welcomed by the CEO and the faculty members of the foundation. During the visit, Mr. Tahir Javed provided Senator Rubina Khalid with a detailed briefing on the various short courses and skills development programs offered by the foundation. Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted the importance of collaboration between BISP and Hunar Foundation, emphasizing the need to provide skill training to deserving family members in line with global market trends. She noted that such training would enable individuals to secure employment both locally and internationally, thereby improving their economic conditions.
“By equipping the children of underprivileged families with technical skills, we can help them become self-reliant,” she said. “This will not only uplift their economic situation but also allow them to contribute meaningfully to the country’s economy.” Senator Rubina Khalid further stressed the importance of securing internationally recognized certifications for skilled workers. “If we ensure authentic global certifications across various sectors, our skilled labor will be in demand worldwide,” she added. She also highlighted the need to include basic work ethics as part of the training curriculum. In addition, Chairperson Rubina Khalid reaffirmed BISP’s commitment to supporting the underprivileged.
“The Benazir Income Support Programme is playing a vital role in providing financial assistance to the most vulnerable segments of society. Currently, 9.3 million deserving families are benefiting from BISP, and soon this number will rise to 10 million,” she stated.