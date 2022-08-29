BISP disburses over Rs6 billion among 255,946 flood-affected families

Islamabad, August 29, 2022 (PPI-OT):Benazir Income Support Programme has so far disbursed over six billion rupees among 255,946 families under the Flood Relief Cash Assistance initiative. The payment centers of the BISP’s partner banks remained open on Sunday for the smooth disbursement of payment to flood affectees in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The affected families can send their CNIC number to 8171 for registration in Flood Relief Cash Assistance program and upon receiving payment message they can visit their nearby campsite to receive their payment. A control Room has also been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments to the affectees. People can contact on telephone number 051-9246312 from 08:00 AM to 07:00 PM for the assistance and other related information.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk